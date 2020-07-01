Terrifying: Koalas could be extinct in NSW by 2050, inquiry finds

I hope you’re all proud of yourselves. A new inquiry has found that the bushfires, climate change, mining, and other urbanisation projects have all created the perfect storm to lead to the extinction of koalas in New South Wales by 2050.

The inquiry notes that “without urgent government intervention”, the significant loss of bushland in the last few years could wipe out our favourite native animals for good.

