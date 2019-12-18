The Australian Music Prize announce 2019 nominees

The Australian Music Prize has just announced its revised list of nominees for 2019, including 107 of the best albums Australian music has offered up over the last 12 months, with a prize of $30,000 up for grabs.
A sister prize to the prestigious Mercury Prize in the United Kingdom, its Aussie sibling is a peer-voted prize that has been claimed by the likes of Tame Impala, Paul Kelly, and Flume, with Gurrumul taking out the award in 2018. After narrowing the selection down from the initial 200+ entries, the Australian Music prize director Scott Murphy explains that commercial success is not a factor in the judging, and the albums are judged purely on merit:
“Around 40 judges listened to a record number of 454 eligible Australian album releases and have delivered a list of 107 albums – the best of 2019. We thank the panel of stage 1 judges for their time and effort. The 2nd stage judges started listening to Nominated albums from August and are busy right now familiarising themselves with all 107 Nominated albums – their job is to eliminate 98 of them so that in January we can announce a Shortlist of 9 – good luck!”
The extensive list of nominees is below.
2019 Australian Music Prize Nominations
Ainslie Wills — All You Have Is All You Need
Air Land Sea — Air Land Sea
Alex Cameron — Miami Memory
Alex Lahey — The Best of Luck Club
Ali Barter — Hello, I’m Doing My Best
Allday — Starry Night Over The Phone
Amyl & the Sniffers — Amyl & the Sniffers
Andrea Keller — Transients Volume 1
Angie McMahon — Salt
Art of Fighting — Luna Low
Archie Roach — Tell Me Why
Ausmuteants — Present The World In Handcuffs
Batts — The Grand Tour
Bad//Dreems — Doomsday Ballet
Belle Chen — Departure
Bench Press — Not the Past, Can’t Be the Future
Black Lung — The Great Manipulator
Brightness — Brightness
Carla Dal Forno – Look Up Sharp
Ceres – We Are A Team
Charlie Collins — Snowpine
Chelsea Wilson – Chasing Gold
Collarbones – Futurity
Cool Sounds – More To Enjoy
Corin – Manifest
Cub Sport — Cub Sport
Daggy Man — I’m Going To Love As Long As I Live
Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier – The Words Of Men
Dispossessed — Warpath Never Ended
Dope Lemon — Smooth Big Cat
Dying Adolescence – Please Be Kind
Dyson Stringer Cloher – Dyson Stringer Cloher
DZ Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part 1
Emma Russack — Winter Blues
Elizabeth – The Wonderful World of Nature
Exek – Some Beautiful Species Left
Ferla — It’s Personal
Gold Fields — Dalawa
Gena Rose Bruce – Can’t Make You Love Me
Godtet – II
Grace Cummings – Refuge Cove
Hermitude – Pollyanarchy
Hatchie – Keepsake Hexdebt — Rule Of Four
Holy Holy – My Own Pool Of Light
HTRK – Venus In Leo
Huntly — Low Grade Buzz
I Know Leopard — Love Is A Landmine
J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest – TA DA
Jade Imagine — Basic Love
Jess Ribeiro — Love Hate
Jimmy Barnes — My Criminal Record
Jo Schornikow – Secret Weapon
June Jones – Diana
Julia Jacklin — Crushing
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — Fishing for Fishies
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — Infest The Rats’ Nest
Kirin J Callinan — Return To The Cetre
Laurence Pike – Holy Spring
Lachlan Denton & Studio Magic – A Brother
Low Life – Downer EDN
Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky
Lucy Roleff – Left Open In A Room
Lupa J – Swallow Me Whole
Mansionair — Shadowboxer
Martin Frawley — Undone At 31
Married Man – Hard Bargain
Methyl Ethel — Triage
Montaigne – Complex
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
No Mono – Islands (Part 2)
Olympia — Flamingo
On Diamond – On Diamond
Oren Ambarchi – Simian Angel
Parsnip – When the Tree Bears Fruit
Paul Mac – Mesmerism
Phil Slater – The Dark Pattern
Polish Club — Iguana
Pond — Tasmania
Possible Humans – Everybody Split
Rainbow Chan – Pillar
Robert Forster — Inferno
Russell Morris — Black & Blue Heart
Ry X — Unfurl
Sampa The Great – The Return
Sarah Mary Chadwick — Queen Who Stole The Sky
Skydeck – Eureka Moment
Sleep D – Rebel Force
Sports Bra – Talk It Out
Stonefield – Bent
Sui Zhen – Losing, Linda
Squaring Circles — Motion
Stella Donnelly — Beware of the Dogs
Sunbeam Sound Machine — Goodness Gracious
The Beasts — Still Here
The Money War — Home
The Snakes — The Snakes
Thelma Plum — Better In Blak
These New South Whales — I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do
Tropical Fuck Storm — Braindrops
Two People — First Body
U-Bahn — U-Bahn
Underground Lovers — A Left Turn
Vulture St. Tape Gang — More Mature Themes For Childish People
Waax — Big Grief
We Lost At Sea — Triumph & Disaster
Wilson Tanner — II