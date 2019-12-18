The Australian Music Prize announce 2019 nominees

The Australian Music Prize has just announced its revised list of nominees for 2019, including 107 of the best albums Australian music has offered up over the last 12 months, with a prize of $30,000 up for grabs.

A sister prize to the prestigious Mercury Prize in the United Kingdom, its Aussie sibling is a peer-voted prize that has been claimed by the likes of Tame Impala, Paul Kelly, and Flume, with Gurrumul taking out the award in 2018. After narrowing the selection down from the initial 200+ entries, the Australian Music prize director Scott Murphy explains that commercial success is not a factor in the judging, and the albums are judged purely on merit:

“Around 40 judges listened to a record number of 454 eligible Australian album releases and have delivered a list of 107 albums – the best of 2019. We thank the panel of stage 1 judges for their time and effort. The 2nd stage judges started listening to Nominated albums from August and are busy right now familiarising themselves with all 107 Nominated albums – their job is to eliminate 98 of them so that in January we can announce a Shortlist of 9 – good luck!”

The extensive list of nominees is below.

2019 Australian Music Prize Nominations