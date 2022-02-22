Kyle Perry’s Aussie noir ‘The Bluffs’ optioned for TV adaptation

The Bluffs, Kyle Perry’s thrilling debut noir, has officially been optioned to be developed into a limited TV series.

Kyle Perry’s best-selling debut novel The Bluffs, published by Penguin Random House Australia and New Zealand, has been optioned for screen adaptation as a limited TV series by First Option Pictures. Mark Morrissey and Piper Morrissey have signed on as executive and associate producers, respectively, with Gemma Lee set to produce and direct.

The Bluffs details the suspicious disappearance of a group of teenage girls in the remote wilderness of Tasmania’s Great Western Tiers, and the response of the Limestone Creek community as they try to unravel the mystery, still haunted by a similar case only years ago, and the local legends of ‘The Hungry Man’.

In a statement, Lee said of the upcoming project: “I’ve been searching for a book to adapt for screen for some time. In particular, I was looking for a contemporary noir with complex and intriguing female characters. For this reason, ‘The Bluffs’ immediately captured my attention. I became captivated by the story and Kyle’s atmospheric writing, which is so rich in detail and sparked my imagination.

“It already feels cinematic in nature and the characters are authentic, unique and flawed. The clever and unnerving plot kept me guessing to the very end. The Bluffs is a riveting, modern gothic with great potential to be adapted into a compelling TV series. I’m excited to bring it to the screen.”

The Bluffs has been translated into six languages (German, Czech, Dutch, Romanian, Estonian and Russian). It was shortlisted for the Dymocks Book of the Year and the Indie’s Debut Fiction Book of the Year, and was longlisted for the Australian Book Industry Awards ’General Fiction Book of the Year. The Bluffs was awarded the Winner of the Dutch Thrillzone Awards in 2021 (Best Translated Thriller).

Delighted at the news of the First Options’ TV adaptation, Kyle Perry said of the news, “I wanted to write a book that could be adapted to different mediums, and find different audiences. That this is happening with my debut novel is amazing.”