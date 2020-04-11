The Boiler Room are hosting a month long online film festival

The reality of delayed productions and releases of your favourite movies is really starting to kick in for some, but the Boiler Room are here to cure your blues. The 4:3 Online Film Festival will run from April 16th to May 18th, and is absolutely stacked with amazing art-house titles to keep us all entertained during quarantine.

“Film festivals are cancelled and galleries are closed,” The Boiler Room’s statement reads. “We need space online for experimental and artist film. And we need ways to stay connected whilst apart. So, under lockdown, lo- we have launched THE 4:3 ONLINE FILM FESTIVAL.”

The Boiler Room are bringing us a month-long celebration of experimental film with the 4:3 Online Film Festival, featuring a documentary on Phil Collins’ futuristic anime.

The festival will kick off with Clayton Vomero’s 3OHA on the 16th and Leila Weinraub’s Shakedown on the 18th, and will showcase 13 films in total. Highlights include Nomura Schible’s documentary on Ryuichi Sakamoto and Phil Collins’ dystopian anime Delete Beach and Kim Longinotto’s chilling documentary Shooting the Mafia, documenting the work of Sicilian photographer Letizia Battaglia.

“This festival brings together 13 works that are bold and eloquent in their exploration of a range of subjects,” the statement reads. “From the Mafia in Palmero to sound clashes in the Congo. From AI songwriting during the 2065 Olympics to underground black lesbian culture from the 00s.”

“Every week, we’ll live broadcast new films on 4:3. Some of the films will disappear, others will be available to playback for short windows of time. All of them will take you to places you’ve never been before.”

Head over to the festival’s website where you can grab a short teaser of each film before they air.