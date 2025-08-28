The Buoys are going on tour in support of their new single

The Buoys will tour later this year to support their fuzzy, alternative single ‘Bitch’

Sydney-based alternative band The Buoys are heading on a nationwide tour later this year, following the release of their new single ‘Bitch.’



The Buoys, best known for their huge single ‘Lie To Me Again’, are back with a brand new single that delivers their classic alternative energy and impressive songwriting capabilities.



The tune, dripping in fuzz, is an unapologetic indictment of people who call women ‘bitches’ for expressing their thoughts.

The single was produced by the ARIA award-winner, Chris Collins, and was written as a collaboration between lead singer Zoe Catterall and Alistair Hayes.

With a new single comes a new tour, and this time the band is going all out with dates in all the major cities in Australia, plus a huge European tour that starts next month.

The Australian dates are the 28th of November in Perth, the 29th of November in Adelaide, the 18th of December in Melbourne, the 19th of December in Sydney and the 20th of December in Brisbane.

The band commented that they were particularly excited to get back on the road again, expressing their love of playing live and shouting out their devoted fanbase



“Anyone who’s been to a Buoys show knows how much we love playing live and touring’ the band shared.



“Our fans are the nicest, coolest people we’ve ever met”

‘Bitch’ is out now on all platforms, and tickets for their upcoming tour release tomorrow.