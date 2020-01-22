The Drop Festival has exciting news for New Zealand music lovers

A little while back, we started getting excited about 2020’s edition of The Drop Festival, which delivers incredible tunes against beautiful beach backdrops across Australia.

Now The Drop has some more big news. This year, they’re making their international debut.

Auckland, New Zealand is set to be blessed by The Drop’s massive 2020 edition with a killer local lineup to boot.

NZ punters will get the chance to experience an Aussie festival and enjoy music from the likes of The Presets, GRAACE, Dick Johnson, Marc Moore, and Hot & Dangerous at The Drop Live 2020.

Speaking about the exciting news, festival director Ken O’Brien stated:

“We’re pleased to announce the expansion of The Drop Festival to Auckland as our first international date! The Drop Festival will be held in conjunction with the World Surf League’s Challenger Series. Returning to New Zealand for the first time in five years, the combined men’s and women’s event will take place at the iconic Piha Beach.”

“This is the start of a very exciting year of events for The Drop Festival which, along with the World Surf League, plans on bringing the best music and good times, to beautiful surf locations around the world.”

On top of this big move The Drop has also announced a new parent site. The Drop Live is a new digital platform encompassing DROP TV as well as DROP LIFESTYLE, DROP MUSIC and DROP SURF channels.

The Drop is set to be an unmissable festival experience for music lovers in a unique concert setting. Get tickets and more information here.

The Drop Festival Auckland – Lineup

The Presets

GRAACE

Dick Johnson

Marc Moore

Hot & Dangerous

Sat 21 Mar – ATB Tennis Centre, Auckland