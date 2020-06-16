The Get Right Band push their sonic palette to new territories on ‘Itchy Soul’

There’s nothing subtle about The Get Right Band. Over the past number of years, the Asheville trio have developed a sound that’s unashamedly grand; they weave together such a wide variety of sounds, refusing to be categorised by any one genre. And while other bands with a similar penchant for sonic discovery often come across as overwrought, The Get Right Band incorporate each new sound with measured precision. Everything fits.

With the release of their latest album Itchy Soul, the group’s self-professed musical “maximalism” is put on full display. Here, they push every corner of their sonic palette to new extremes, all while refining their songwriting capabilities.

On their new album Itchy Soul, Asheville, North Carolina-based outfit The Get Right Band deliver an unpredictable and infectious collection of songs.

All throughout this new record, The Get Right Band explore elements of psych, indie-rock, electronica, and pop, delivering something uniquely their own. Soaring vocal hooks and unpredictable, dynamic instrumentation drive this sprawling album into new and exciting territories.

Opening track Wired immediately establishes the album’s ambitious mission statement. Woozy synth lines are woven through bright, jubilant melodies and upbeat percussion. With their epic arrangements, the band are able to craft something quite exultant.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This sets the pace for an album that never lets up. The title track, Itchy Soul, thrives with its big anthemic chants and crunching rock rhythms. The semi-spoken-word Fire With Rain throws all conventional ideas of structure out the window, leaving you with a wonderful feeling of disorientation.

Pulled Up Root is one of the album’s most thumping tracks, charging forward with unrelenting drums and western-tinged guitar lines. By the time the album’s closing track Can’t Stand reaches its final moments, you’ll have been pulled in completely by The Get Right Band’s explosive brand of music.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from the North Carolina outfit, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes in the future.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to Itchy Soul above.