Aussie artists & The Kraken teamed up to make the ultimate ‘After Dark’ playlist

The Kraken and five Aussie musos have linked up to create the ‘After Dark’ playlist, to soundtrack your twilight hours.

What does a magical midnight look like to you? For me, it’s deep chats with mates, a few drinks, and most definitely, some tunes from my favourite artists.

It’s no secret that COVID gave musicians a rough go, but we’re pleased to announce The Kraken are doing their bit to help out. For their ‘After Dark’ playlist, the distillers enlisted five up-and-coming Australian artists to curate a Spotify playlist dedicated to soundtracking those mysterious and moody midnight moments.

The 5 talented and homegrown artists chosen were Jackson Brazier (@jxn_), Moutaiz Al-Obaidi, (@motez), Jerome Farah (@jerome.farah), Steve Cousins (@steve_cousins_music) and Toby Nicholls (@nerve.mp3). Together, they sat down with The Kraken to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the music industry, and its effect on their creative output.

For Adelaide-based record producer Motez, the time spent in isolation culminated into an ambient, electronic 5-track EP titled Soulitude. You’ll hear some of it on the ‘After Dark’ playlist. Speaking of, you’re probably wondering what sort of music made it into the project. Here’s what Motez had to say about it:

“It was hard to pick only a handful of songs for this particular playlist as it’s my favourite time, where the darkness creates the promise of an exciting night. I love how music can reflect that through a melody engulfed in darker, edgier beats and basslines, it’s sensual and filled with promise”.

It’s hard to top this description, but definitely expect moody R&B, reflective lyrics, slick low-end spice, and most importantly, homegrown Aussie talent.

