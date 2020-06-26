The Land Of Rah journey through wild sonic terrain on ‘Valenfall’

How do you even begin to describe a band like The Land Of Rah? Over the course of 2020, with a string of consistently unpredictable singles, the Sydney-based collective have developed a sound that flows freely between genres; it refuses to be confined by any musical categories.

With the release of their latest single, Valenfall, the group—led by Julian Hovenden and Hugh France—continue to build upon their expansive sonic universe. If you’re not already familiar with this band, strap in. A wild ride awaits you.

All throughout the new single, The Land Of Rah glide through a narcotised concoction of jazz, soul, funk, dance, and psychedelia, delivering something that we assure is unlike anything you’ve heard before. With exotic, afro-beat-inspired rhythms, hallucinatory spoken word sections, and a complete unwillingness to adhere to traditional structures, Valenfall plays out like a bizarre medieval fever dream.

Across its punchy three-minute run-time, the song navigates myriad sonic territories—it never sits in one place for too long. One moment you’ll be floating through blissful fields of delicate guitar flourishes, and the next you’ll be locked into a deeply hypnotic psychedelic groove.

These are still relatively early days for this Sydney group, but judging by the quality and inventiveness of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more wild tunes going forward. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen Valenfall above.