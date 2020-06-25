Gamers are playing Johnny Cash, the Beatles and more on The Last of Us II’s in-game guitar

Gamers love a challenge, whether it’s completing Dark Souls on a Dance Dance Revolution pad or speed-running DOOM Eternal in 27 minutes. The newest, quite unbelievable task players around the world are taking on involves strumming a few notes in The Last of Us Part II.

Other than the fact that there’s a playable guitar in The Last of Us Part II, there won’t be any spoilers in this article. Thought we’d give you the heads up – the internet’s a scary place.

Think you’ve got guitar chops? Now you can put your skills to the test in The Last of Us Part II and join a league of players covering their favourite songs in-game.

In the early stages of Naughty Dog’s blinder of a new game, players will come across an pretty well-realised guitar mechanic. By switching between chords on your thumbstick and strumming down six ‘strings’ on the PS4 controller touchpad, the developers have effectively created a fully playable, sampled acoustic guitar.

It can be a little finicky to use, but that hasn’t stopped a bunch of Twitter users from covering the Beatles, Johnny Cash (covering Nine Inch Nails), The Eagles, and a bunch more of their favourite songs.

~ I hurt myself today, to see if I still feel ~ #TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/XB1aD2slwy — Mohammed Abdullah (@Mystic_Mile) June 20, 2020

Here Comes the Sun! This is my thing now.#TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/e6R8Yp89Ri — Rosabelle Armstead (@rosabelledraws) June 22, 2020

When I first saw how the guitar worked in game I did think, ‘give it a month and somebody will be playing Through the Fire and Flames on that.’ We’re not quite there yet, but give it a little time. This has legs.

