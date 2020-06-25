‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’ explained in new trailer

One of the key questions in the approach to the next generation of gaming consoles: how will this affect the games I already know and love? For both of the console giants, backwards compatibility has been one of the key issues, something that Xbox aims to address with their ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’ announcement.

In a trailer just released, the company spells out the virtues of the new protocol, which is set to provide key enhancements to your already existing games library by harnessing the power of the next-gen console.

Xbox Series X is set to hit the streets later this year. The company’s just released a trailer explaining how ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’ will take the games you already own to a new level.

The trailer itself has some fleeting tidbits of information, plus a lot of stunning visuals (as you would expect). The real details are fleshed out in a post on Xbox Wire.

Being powered by DirectX 12 Ultimate means that DirectX Raytracing is available, bring unprecedented detail and realism in lighting and “3D spatially accurate acoustics“.

Framerates will also be increased, “with a performance target of 60 frames per second at 4K resolution“, with some games able to support 120 FPS. These visual enhancements, plus speedier load times, make an upgrade to the Xbox Series X a tantalising prospect.

For all the details, plus a list of the games that support ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’, visit Xbox Wire.