The Happy Pack is back: sign up for your chance to receive a massive gift bundle!

In April we launched a non-profit initiative called The Happy Pack in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a series of $1,200 gift packs delivered to artists and creatives who were out of work thanks to isolation and its massive effects on the creative industries.

While lockdowns are beginning to ease up, the effects on the arts have barely begun to heal. That’s why we’re going to continue The Happy Pack. Applications for delivery number two are now open!

We’re stoked to say The Happy Pack will continue beyond COVID-19! Sign up for your chance to receive a bundle full of gifts from the awesome brands we work with.

The Happy Pack was created in response to COVID-19 lockdowns when artists were out of work, stuck at home, and staring down the barrel of months in these conditions. Not to mention, the arts community has always been particularly subject to difficulties with pay, mental health, recognition, and public funding. While lockdowns have eased up, a great many people are still battling by the pandemic’s aftershock and for now, the deliveries will continue.

The Happy Pack doesn’t pretend to make up for any lost income, but it will give you something to look forward to, something to pass the time, and engage you with a community of like-minded creatives united by this crazy world order.

The last package amounted to over $1,200 worth of gifts including a USB mic from RØDE Microphones, a Fender Bluetooth speaker, a clothing voucher from Thrills, beers from Panhead Custom Ales, and heaps more. We promise delivery number two will be just as juicy.

Check out what you could score in a Happy Pack below, and register your interest to receive one right here.

Every Happy Pack includes:

Something to Drink: A cocktail, sixpack, or soda to take the edge off

A cocktail, sixpack, or soda to take the edge off Something to Do: Puzzles, board games, garden items, and other ways to kill time in isolation

Puzzles, board games, garden items, and other ways to kill time in isolation Something to Treat Yourself: Health, immunity, and beauty products for a much-needed self-care moment

Health, immunity, and beauty products for a much-needed self-care moment Something to Inspire: Books, classes, and other means for sustaining creativity at home

Delivery #2 includes gifts from:

Register your interest to receive a Happy Pack here.