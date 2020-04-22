Artist in isolation? The Happy Pack is a home-delivered gift with your name on it

The COVID-19 pandemic has left pretty well every industry disturbed, but the arts sector in particular is feeling a loss. On top of the total decimation of live events and hospitality, freelancers and short-term casuals somehow still fall through the cracks of what assistance the Australian government is providing.

The Happy Pack is an initiative involving organisations such as Panhead Custom Ales, Fender, RØDE, Thrills, Happy Mag, and more, aimed at offering a helping hand to creatives in this unexpected and altogether not so chill situation. It’s a box of gifts valued over $500, delivered to the front doors of artists in isolation.

Are you an artist or creative who’s stuck indoors? Register to receive a Happy Pack for your chance to score some insane isolation goodies.

The Happy Pack is a little bit of everything the body and mind needs; it could be a free drink, a book to read, a microphone to add to the home setup, or a brand new puzzle. You won’t know exactly what’s in your pack until it arrives at your door but hopefully, it’ll make you feel a whole lot better.

Any creative who has lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to receive a package, from musicians to photographers to illustrators. Initially deliveries will only be available to Sydney residents, with the mind to expand elsewhere in Australia during the coming months.

The Happy Pack doesn’t pretend to make up for any lost income, but it will give you something to look forward to, something to pass the time, and engage you with a community of like-minded creatives united by this crazy world order.

Check out what you could score in a Happy Pack below, and register your interest to receive one right here.

Every Happy Pack includes:

Something to Eat: Food and drink from locally sourced providers

Food and drink from locally sourced providers Something to Drink: A cocktail, sixpack, or soda to take the edge off

A cocktail, sixpack, or soda to take the edge off Something to Do: Puzzles, board games, garden items, and other ways to kill time in isolation

Puzzles, board games, garden items, and other ways to kill time in isolation Something to Treat Yourself: Health, immunity, and beauty products for a much-needed self-care moment

Health, immunity, and beauty products for a much-needed self-care moment Something to Inspire: Books, classes, and other means for sustaining creativity at home

Brands who are taking part:

Panhead Custom Ales

Fender

Archie Rose

Remedy

Ooooby

RØDE Microphones

Thrills Co

Pan Macmillan Australia

Beach Burrito Co

Happy Mag

The first round of Happy Packs will be delivered this May. Register to receive a pack here.