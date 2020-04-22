Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Fig

With our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition open once more, we’re back to enjoying an esteemed selection of tunes submitted by Australian and New Zealand artists. For our latest entry spotlight, we’re looking at Fig.

I first encountered Fig at The Lansdowne Hotel last December, but to be perfectly honest with you, I was dangerously drunk that night and don’t remember much. Earlier this month, however, as I was scanning through entries to our NITH competition, I stumbled across an unreleased track of theirs. Immediately, a forgotten feeling from that evening returned.

Lose yourself in the atmospheric psych-folk sounds of Sydney-based outfit Fig; our latest Needle In The Hay spotlight act.

Since releasing their debut single I’ll Sleep When I’m Good & Dead last August, the Sydney-based outfit have laid down a string of impressive performances around NSW. These performances have undoubtedly helped shape their woozy psych-folk sound.

Even on recording, each of the band’s songs possess an atmospheric energy usually reserved exclusively for live performances. Amidst a worldwide lockdown, this kind of musical magic evokes a feeling unlike any other — it’ll transport you straight back to a live setting, no matter how railed you were on that particular night.

With three consistently great singles now under their belts, Fig have built a sound that weaves lush synths with droning guitars and understated vocal melodies. Their music holds a subtle power; one that grows with each passing moment.

Keep an ear out for new music from these guys. It’s definitely coming, and we can confirm its very good. Until then, listen to their most recent single At The Sign Of Connie & Charlie’s above.