David Lynch has “zero interest” in new adaptation of ‘Dune’

American director, photographer, and all-round creative-genius, David Lynch has announced he has “no interest” in partaking in the upcoming Dune remake, a revamp of his not-so-popular 1984 adaption.

The visionary artist, famous for his surrealist works and mystical creative expression, is cooped up indoors like the rest of us with plenty of time to dwell on failed films gone-by.

David Lynch has “no interest” in the new adaptation of the sci-fi film Dune after his heartbreak endured from his failed 1984 adaptation.

He told Hollywood Reporter of the heartache endured by the box-office failure:

“It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.”

David Lynch is better known for his successes, such as cult-following 90s series Twin Peaks. Frank Herbert’s sci-fi book series Dune similarly boasts a loyal fanbase amongst bookworms, believed by many to be the most influential chronicles of the fantasy genre. Yet, despite Lynch’s award-winning discography and the novel’s impressive reception amongst the literary world the two did not pair well together. Rotten Tomatoes even critiqued Lynch’s adaptation of the Byzantine political epic as “rambling” and “incomprehensible”.

Lynch previously told Vice he believed coronavirus would “bring us all closer together” and of his optimistic expectations of a kinder and more spiritual world post COVID-19. Yet, apparently this unity doesn’t stretch to supporting fellow filmmakers such as Denis Villeneuve.

Villeneuve has directed the new adaptation of Dune alongside a stellar cast, featuring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Furguson, and Zendaya. It’s even set to be scored by legendary musician Hans Zimmer. Alas, the level of stardom amongst the leading actors is not enough to conjure up any sort of interest in the film from Lynch.

