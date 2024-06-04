William Russell: Original Doctor Who Companion Passes Away

R.I.P. William Russell. You may be gone, but your time travels will continue to inspire Whovians for generations to come

Sad news for Whovians this week. William Russell, the OG companion who first uttered the iconic question “Doctor Who?” back in ’63, has regenerated for the last time at the age of 99.

While his passing leaves a space, let’s crank the TARDIS theme and give a shout out to a life that was anything but dull. Russell, who played the ever-reliable history teacher Ian Chesterton alongside the grumpy First Doctor (William Hartnell), wasn’t just another pretty face. He brought wit, grit, and a healthy dose of “school’s out!” energy to the cramped confines of the TARDIS, becoming a cult hero in the process.

But Russell’s adventures weren’t confined to the sixties. He continued to grace our screens for decades, a testament to his enduring charisma.

He appeared in several notable British films, including war flicks like “The Great Escape” (1963) alongside Steve McQueen and the classic Superman film (1978) with Christopher Reeve.

And after Doctor Who, he had a long stint on the beloved British soap opera “Coronation Street” in the early 90s.

And in a move that would make the Doctor himself proud, Russell made a surprise return to Doctor Who in 2022 for Jodie Whittaker’s epic regeneration episode.

While we might not see his face on screen anymore, William Russell’s legacy is etched in the DNA of Doctor Who. He was there at the birth of a sci-fi behemoth, and for that, we salute him with a raised sonic screwdriver.

To celebrate this legend, we’re off to binge some classic Dalek battles in your honour.