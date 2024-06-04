The Listen Out 2024 lineup has dropped!

Listen Out 2024, has announced a killer line up of international icons and local talents set to ignite stages across Aus

The Listen Out 2024 lineup has just landed, and it’s time to mark your calendars for when it hits in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney this September and October.

Leading the charge is Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, making his Australian debut with chart-toppers like “Savage Mode” and “Bank Account” in tow.

Joining him is Skepta, the UK grime heavyweight, who will showcase tracks from his anticipated new album “Knife and Fork,” potentially including collaborations with breakout star Flo Milli.

Speaking of Flo Milli, known for her infectious mixtape “Ho, Why Is You Here?,” she brings her unique fusion of Amapiano and R&B to Australian fans eager to catch her meteoric rise live.

Also returning to Australian shores is Lil Tjay, whose hits “Brothers” and “Calling My Phone” have cemented his status as a crowd favorite.

Electronic artist John Summit, fresh off a headline set at Coachella, promises a dynamic performance alongside Sub Focus, who will unveil his latest album “Evolve” with a visual spectacle not to be missed.

Adding to the international mood is Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, renowned for her soulful vocals and genre-defying soundscapes, ensuring a diverse musical experience at Listen Out 2024.

Highlighting its commitment to local talent, the festival will spotlight Australia’s finest across dance, electronic, and hip hop genres, including promising emerging artists selected through triple j Unearthed.

For sports and music enthusiasts alike, Listen Out ensures no one misses out on the action, with dedicated NRL and AFL Grand Final viewing areas at the Sydney and Perth shows, respectively.

Tickets for Listen Out 2024 go on sale June 6th via Moshtix, offering fans the chance to secure their place at this year’s hottest musical event.

Listen Out 2024 Dates:

Melbourne: Friday, 27 September at Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Perth: Saturday, 28 September at HBF Arena, Joondalup, WA

Brisbane: Saturday, 5 October at Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Sydney: Sunday, 6 October at Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Listen In 2024 in Adelaide: