Here’s what you can and can’t do in Sydney at the moment

Wondering what you can and can’t do in Sydney at the moment?

With Austalia currently in lockdown, things are a little different from city to city. So we’ve put together a list of what’s a-ok and not-ok in NSW. Check it out below.

Food

Going out for dinner is out of the question right now, however, you can still pick up take away food from many cafes and restaurants, or get it delivered.

If you’re concerned about having contact with people, Uber Eats have even created a “Leave at door” feature for no-contact delivery.

Outdoors

At the moment you’re allowed to go outdoors once a day for exercise purposes with a maximum of one other person. Other essential activities which enable you to go outside include shopping for groceries or medical supplies, travelling to work or study (if you can’t do this from home), and for compassionate reasons.

Previously beaches around Sydney have been closed. However, this week Randwick Council has reopened Coogee, Maroubra, and Clovelly beaches. Waverley Council has also similarly passed a motion to open Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches between 7 am and 5 pm, starting from next Tuesday, April 28.

Entertainment

Although live music and cinema has temporarily been shut down, creatives all over the world have been finding new ways to foster a sense of connectedness among the artistic community. Many local bands have been holding virtual gigs and live streaming performances from their homes. Just look at our Pyjama Jam series. Isol-Aid is another recurring online gig, flaunting some amazing homegrown talent.

If you miss going to the movies, there’s plenty of stuff online to tide you over. SXSW have just announced the lineup for their first-ever online film festival. This is an event that Australians would have previously had to travel to the other side of the world to experience, but now you don’t even have to leave your home.

Travel

As far as travel goes, you probably shouldn’t do it. Just stay home. If you’re feeling really antsy, book a nice weekend getaway to your backyard. Or take some sabbatical in your laundry. Find the sunniest piece of floor in your house, lay down a towel, and sun-bake. Seriously, what does Bali have that your Sydney apartment doesn’t?

Even recreational driving is out of the question at the moment if it’s not for an essential reason, and you can get slapped with a $1000 fine if you get caught.

Socialising

At the moment you’re not even meant to be visiting your immediate family – unless you have a valid reason in line with essential activities (delivering food or assisting someone). However, if you have a partner and you don’t live with them, you’re allowed to visit them under the reason of compassionate care.

Unfortunately, though, social visits are still out of the question – so best familiarise yourself with Zoom or set up a Cards Against Humanity date with your mates.