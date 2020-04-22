Whilst we’re all in lockdown, animals are hitting the streets

Welcome to real-life Jumanji, where city streets are deserted and animals are roaming far and wide.

This is a chapter where we coexist peacefully with our wildlife friends and have fun zoom meetings together to discuss things we have in common, like breathing and our mutual appreciation for Fiona Apple.

The tourism industry might be in ruins, but animals are making voyages to cities all over the world. Here are some of their travel highlights.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Have humans finally learned how to do transfiguration spells and turned themselves into animals? Or are we heading for a full-on Zootopia scenario? You decide.

Next Up: How coronavirus is unexpectedly benefiting the environment