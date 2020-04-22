 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

Whilst we’re all in lockdown, animals are hitting the streets

Welcome to real-life Jumanji, where city streets are deserted and animals are roaming far and wide.

This is a chapter where we coexist peacefully with our wildlife friends and have fun zoom meetings together to discuss things we have in common, like breathing and our mutual appreciation for Fiona Apple.

animals

Image: The Atlantic

The tourism industry might be in ruins, but animals are making voyages to cities all over the world. Here are some of their travel highlights.

Have humans finally learned how to do transfiguration spells and turned themselves into animals? Or are we heading for a full-on Zootopia scenario? You decide.

Next Up: How coronavirus is unexpectedly benefiting the environment

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

April 22, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag