Come Together In Isolation: 7 ways to enjoy yourself from home this weekend

The world has been on lockdown for a while now, and cabin fever is officially starting to set in for some people. However some amazing projects are happening around the world this weekend – more than enough keep you entertained and stimulated, even if you’re stuck at home.

So before you prep yourself to spend the weekend in bed, scrolling through Instagram and wishing you were outside, check out this stellar list of ways to enjoy yourself from the comfort and safety of your own home. Yes, it is possible to have fun whilst contributing to the greater good.

Thanks to the brilliant work of those in Sydney and beyond, there are a ton of great ways to entertain yourself from home this weekend.

A day at the aquarium or zoo via live-stream

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and Zoos Victoria are bringing Mother Nature to your living room by posting daily live streams of their animals. Sydney Aquarium blessed us all with a recording of their baby dugong Pig’s morning playtime – perfect content to de-stress from the perils of working at home. Grab yourself a beverage, curl up on your lounge, and watch Pig live his best life; splashing around, snacking on lettuce, and being too cute for this world.

If that wasn’t enough, Zoos Victoria have set up live-streams of their adorable snow leopard cubs at Melbourne and Werribee Open Range Zoo. These babies are just over a month old and love to explore with their mum Miska. You can also catch the Zoo’s penguins, lions, and giraffes (including little baby Kilintun) on the stream as well.

Head over to their website to check out the streams. FAIR WARNING: These videos are highly addictive and you will spend way too much time watching them.

Go on a viral tour of your favourite museums and galleries

Just because we’re all stuck inside, doesn’t mean we’re allowed to become uncultured. Google are doing us all a solid by teaming up with 500 museums and galleries across the globe to offer users free virtual tours and online exhibits. You can definitely spend a few hours down the deep rabbit-hole of Google’s Art & Culture collection, which takes you through different movements, styles, and installations.

The MOMA in New York, the National Gallery and Tate in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Australia are all featured on the site, with articles and facts galore to broaden your artistic knowledge. The Louvre is also offering its own virtual tour and New York’s Metropolitan Opera is streaming free nightly performances.

Get behind some fresh tunes

Some absolute bangers have dropped this week, and what better time to enjoy them than during self-quarantine?

The Weeknd has just dropped his fresh and funky new album After Hours, which is sure to light up your Satdee night. Featuring tracks such as Blinding Lights and Heartless, this sonic collaboration of cinematic keyboards, ’80s synth flourishes, and rhythmic sub-bass really puts the soul into self-iso(u)lation.

Hayley Williams has released yet another track from her upcoming solo album, Petals For Armor. Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris (ft. Boygenius) is a velvety tribute to Williams’ personal journey through femininity.

The singer first teased lyrics to fans on International Women’s Day, stating that the song was “in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything.”

Ball Park Music have done it again, dropping their latest track Spark Up! The electric new single is everything you love about Ball Park, and is a definite must add to your weekend playlist.

Frontman Sam Cromack quoted the single as being “a song for those who are writhing in their skin. It’s a song for those who are dreaming of some other place.”

Fresh off their triumphant 4th place in Hottest 100 of the Decade, Violent Soho have dropped their latest single Pick It Up Again. The song celebrates the band’s classic sound, and is the fourth song from their upcoming album to hit the airwaves.

Check out a music video for the track below:

Grab some takeaway from your favourite restaurant

A whole heap of Sydney restaurants are offering new takeaway menus to keep you fed and happy while you self-isolate. A lot of restaurants are doing it super tough right now, so it’s never been more important to get behind your favourites when you can.

Big Poppa’s in Darlinghurst, Ciccia Bella in Bondi, Hartsyard in Newtown, Harpoon Harry in Surry Hills, Mary’s Pitt Street, and Taco King at George Waterloo Hotel are among those getting in on the action. Yulli’s Brews in Alexandria is even offering free delivery on all its food menu items and booze to nearby addresses, which means that the only thing you should be scared of contracting is a nasty hangover.

Check out a list of new takeaway options here.

Get your hands on the Coronavirus edition of Where’s Wally?

When you think 2020 can’t get anymore chaotic, the creators of Where’s Wally have come out with a social-distancing edition of the beloved childhood staple, which is equally cooked and brilliant. This version won’t induce nearly as much stress as the original, but is a painfully relevant and hilarious depiction of our current situation.

Tune into Isol-Aid to hear and support your favourite artists

As an ingenious way of overcoming the countless gigs lost to the pandemic, Instagram Live will be hosting the Isol-Aid music festival this weekend, featuring 72 homegrown Australian artists. From noon to midnight this Saturday and Sunday, artists “will play a 20-minute set streamed live on their Instagram accounts, and then tag-team the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit-hole of new music discovery.”

Artists such as Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon, Spacey Jane, Hayley Mary, and Didirri are joining the lineup, performing from whatever location they’re self-isolating in, in an attempt to keep the music industry afloat during this challenging time.

Make sure to support these amazing artists by tuning in and donating to the fundraiser set up for Support Act, Australia’s leading organisation that provides relief services for music industry workers facing mental health issues or financial hardship.

Binge-watch Netflix’s newest releases (because we know you’ve already run out of shows)

Netflix knows what it’s about and are currently being the guardian angels of social distancing by dropping an absolutely stacked April lineup. Highlights include Community season 1-6, BlacKkKlansman, The Breakfast Club, and Shaun of the Dead.

Classics like the entire Mummy franchise, Richie Rich, Dennis the Menace, and The Land Before Time are also making comebacks. Plus there’s plenty to keep true crime fans happy for the next while. Oh, and did I forget to mention? The remaining Studio Ghibli films will hit our home screens on April 1st as well.

You can check out the full list of shows and movies set for release here.

So that list should definitely keep you sane at home this weekend. Stay safe, stay positive, wash your hands, and make the most of your time inside.