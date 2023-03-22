The Murlocs’ ‘Calm Ya Farm’ promises a country-infused psychedelic rock adventure

Melbourne’s The Murlocs are back with a new studio album that promises to take their signature blend of garage punk and psychedelic rock to new heights, while infusing it with a healthy dose of country flavour.

Melbourne’s very own The Murlocs are back with a brand new studio album that is sure to leave fans rejoicing. Titled “Calm Ya Farm” and set for release on May 19 via ATO Records, the album sees the band veering into new territory with a country-infused psych-rock sound that draws inspiration from the likes of The Byrds’ Sweetheart of the Rodeo and the hazier edges of the mid-’70s British pub rock scene.

The album’s lead single and accompanying video, “Initiative,” is a sweetly raucous anthem that sees the band at their most frenetic and energetic, while also showcasing their signature breed of sharply crafted garage punk.

Recorded in their home studios and mixed by repeat collaborator John Lee, “Calm Ya Farm” represents the band’s most collaborative work to date, with all five members given space to pursue their most eccentric impulses. While the album still contains plenty of frenzied tension, it also reveals its power to ease the listener into a more serene state of mind.

With unexpected flourishes such as lush flute melodies, potent flamenco guitar riffs, and dreamlike Farfisa tones, the album touches on everything from the vicious tone of political discourse to the brain-addling effect of conspiracy theories.

Lead vocalist, guitarist, and harmonica triple threat Ambrose Kenny Smith explains that the album’s title, “Calm Ya Farm,” is “something my partner always says to me when I’m feeling stressed out or anxious. It made sense with the whole country theme of the record, but it’s generally a good reminder for day-to-day life. Now whenever I look down, I can remember to just chill out and take everything a little easier.”

With its 12 wildly catchy tracks and elaborate, sophisticated arrangements, “Calm Ya Farm” is an album that is sure to be on heavy rotation for fans of The Murlocs and psych-rock in general.