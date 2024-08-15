The Spiritual Machines find glitter among the chaos on new album ‘Lockhearted’

The Spiritual Machines have waxed philosophical on technology with ‘Lockhearted’, a sprawling new album that traces as many themes as it does sounds.

Across 13 tracks, the Evan Frankfort-fronted band dives deep into the competing narratives of hope and fear borne from the technological age, a concept driven by the album’s focus on Ray Kurzweil’s 1999 book The Age of Spiritual Machines.

Going far beyond simply making it their namesake, The Spiritual Machines use ‘Lockhearted’ as a vessel for ponderings on suffering, anxiety and yearning. Along the way, they draw from stylings of new wave and prog-pop.

“If I were to die today,these were the things that I wanted to say,” Frankfort explained in a press statement. “These are the issues that I wanted to talk about.”

Alongside Frankfort, The Spiritual Machines is composed of bassist and fellow vocalist Future Aaron, keyboardist Craig Owens, and Matt LeChevalier on drums.

‘Lockhearted’ opens with the 80s sounds of ‘You Can’t Hear Me’, a synthy delight that sees the band reflect on the inability to connect in a divisive world.

These heady lyrics are belied by the pristine, pop-leaning production, which shimmers in every corner with shimmering keys and earwormy sing-along moments.

Those infectious synths appear again on ‘I’ll Die Laughing’, a propulsive and anthemic cut brimming with kaleidoscopic electro flourishes and driven by Frankfort’s oft-warped vocals.

It’s an ascendant track that transports us to the synth-pop of yesteryear, a sound which remains a throughline across the entire tracklist.

The Spiritual Machines slow down proceedings on ‘Castles Made of Sand’, which swells with its string arrangements and feels instantly like it could soundtrack a nostalgic teen movie.

We get what is perhaps the album’s poppiest moment with ‘The Curse of The Skinned Knee’, a celestial joyride that coasts on skittery keys and subtle, twangy guitar melodies.

Elsewhere, on the title track, the band dial up the regal strings for a strummy and ambient cut, before ‘Cracks In The Silver Lining’ takes us directly into the cosmos with harsh, whirring synths and glitchy vocals.

It’s one thing for a band to deliver production so rich and vibrant it warrants multiple listens, but The Spiritual Machines pair the ear-catching sound with equally complex storytelling.

‘Sonder’ is an exploration of the unspoken ties that bind us driven by punchy drum rolls and a Tears for Fears-like sound, while ‘Hit The Ceiling’ deals with the aftermath of reaching one’s tipping point.

Later, ‘Your Machine’ offers a tribute to family and its necessity amid life’s chaos, before the band’s efforts culminate on closer ‘The Brightside’.

The final track is a standout, crystallising both the band’s sound and the lyrical territory they tread throughout the album.

Amid all the album’s lamentations on a decaying system, it’s ‘The Brightside’ that offers the optimistic take — brought to life by glittery instrumentation and a triumphant chorus destined to uplift.

What all of it amounts to is a deeply rich and poignantly told opus, so go on and dig in with The Spiritual Machines’ new album ‘Lockhearted’ below.