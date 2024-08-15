We get into a little music and mayhem with Oxford Art Factory’s head honcho Mark Gerber

With its intimate setting and commitment to showcasing emerging talent, the Oxford Art Factory has long been a mainstay in the Aus music scene

We sit down with Mark Gerber, CEO of the Oxford Art Factory, as the Music Makers Club reaches its milestone 100th show!

As a prominent figure in the Australian music scene, Mark has played a pivotal role in shaping the music landscape through various initiatives.

Under his leadership, the Oxford Art Factory has become a renowned music venue and creative hub in Sydney, nurturing emerging talent and fostering new music.

The Music Makers Club, which has been a launching pad for successful acts like Ocean Alley and Harts, continues to be a cornerstone of the Oxford Art Factory’s mission.

In this interview, Mark shares his insights into the club’s enduring appeal, its impact on the music industry, and the exciting developments at the Oxford Creative Academy, where students are gaining hands-on experience in managing the Music Makers Club.

With the launch of Gallery Bar Records, Mark is pushing the boundaries of music education and industry innovation even further.

Join us as we delve into the world of music, mayhem, and everything in between, and discover how Mark’s vision is shaping the future of the Australian music scene.