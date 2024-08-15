Marella survives growing pains on resplendent new EP ‘Wide Guy’

Marella has traced the trials and tribulations of growing up, moving on and coming of age on his new EP ‘Wide Guy’.

Spanning five tracks — each housing a distinct story and sonic world — the EP traces the LA musician from indie-rock to alternative and jazz, as anchored by his pursuit of love and identity and his endurance of growing pains.

‘Wide Guy’ opens with the sunny indie-rock revelry of ‘Silver Lake’, a love song in which Marella chases romance in the titular LA neighbourhood.

Brimming with shimmery guitar melodies and driven by propulsive percussion, the EP opener is heavy on the summertime nostalgia, instantly recalling the likes of Lime Cordiale or Arctic Monkeys.

It’s bound by catchy hooks and tells the personal yet universal story of being intimidated by a crush and not feeling like you stack up in comparison. “She’s bad news,” Marella sings with an infectious sneer, “I can’t pretend that I look the same.”

While ‘Silver Lake’ charts those pre-romance jitters as soundtracked by staple indie-rock, ‘I Think She’s In Love With Me’ finds Marella wrestling with the fear and bewilderment of head-first love.

Here, he dips into surfier-rock stylings with fuzzy guitars and twangy melodies, as punctuated by glittering electronic flourishes.

It’s a feel-good, carefree ditty that would perfectly soundtrack an afternoon joyride, but it is belied by vulnerable lyrics. Marella muses on the courage it takes to fall for someone as he vows to “close my eyes and lose my mind.”

The sunlit energy that carries the previous tracks reaches its head on ‘A Dress For The Summer’, which reads like an ode to unforgettable summers and the bittersweet memories they hold.

Carried by the distinct feel of 2010s indie, the standout track is deeply textured with layered vocals and a more spacious sound, as Marella shares a message of gratitude to his current partner.

Marella offers a welcome change of pace on ‘Salem’, which serves as the EP’s most experimental cut with even richer instrumentation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Marella (@danmarel)

While the production is blissfully sparse — recalling the likes of Khai Dreams — there’s still something that catches the ear at any given moment, from the tinkle of jazzy piano keys to plucky acoustic strums and regal horn sections.

It’s a testament to Marella’s artistry that this slice of speakeasy jazz-pop feels right at home in his broader sonic palette, but he also offers his most personal storytelling.

‘Salem’ sees the artist remember the warning signs of a turbulent relationship, delivering specific images that place us in all “the stupid fights” and his quest to “try to forget.”

Marella’s efforts culminate on ‘Where’s My Home’, a totally acoustic and stripped back ballad that reflects on everything from social media to his experience as a mixed race person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Marella (@danmarel)

More broadly, it’s a story of feeling directionless that rings true across the entire tracklist, showcasing Marella’s ability to distill the turbulence of young adulthood into beautifully resonant tracks.

“I think Wide Guy is a testament to where I am right now in my life,” Marella explained in a press statement. “[It] is my way of expressing myself and letting my walls down.”

Listen to Marella’s new EP ‘Wide Guy’ below.