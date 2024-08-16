Jamie xx, Waxhatchee and Fat White Family headline Meredith Festival

Meredith Music Festival 2024 has dropped its lineup, and it’s a scorcher

Running from December 6th-8th at the iconic Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, this year’s bill is a heady mix of local legends and international heavyweights.

Leading the charge is superstar producer Jamie xx, who knows how to land a buzzworthy set. Also joining the lineup is indie darling Waxahatchee, who dropped one of the albums to come out of 2024 – Tigers Blood.

The Dare and the riotous punk provocateurs Fat White Family are set to jet in from abroad, promising to shake things up.

On the home front, the always-electric Genesis Owusu, the soulful Angie McMahon, the laid-back Good Morning, and the explosive Party Dozen are all on the bill.

But that’s not all—expect fiery performances from BARKAA, Mannequin Pussy, and even the legendary Leo Sayer. DJ PGZ and Essendon Airport round out the stellar list of acts. For the full lineup, scroll down.

The second round of the ticket ballot is now open until 10:32 pm local time on Tuesday, August 20th. The ballot system, in place since 2007, ensures that everyone gets a fair shot at securing tickets to this sought-after event. Don’t miss out—get in on the action while you can.

Meredith Music Festival 2024 December 6th-8th Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre

For ticket info, head to mmf.com.au

Lineup:

Jamie xx | Waxahatchee | Genesis Owusu | Mk.gee ZAPP | Angie McMahon | The Dare | Glass Beams | Fat White Family Mannequin Pussy | Princess Superstar | BARKAA | Frenzee Leo Sayer | Olof Dreijer | Good Morning | MIKE | Party Dozen Mainline Magic Orchestra | DJ PGZ | Essendon Airport | Ayebatonye YARA | Precious Bloom | The Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir In2stellar | Keanu Nelson | William & the Split Bills City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band