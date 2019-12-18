The Sunset Sessions return! Join us this January for a Friday night dance

After the madness of our 5th Birthday party last month, we’re returning to Kings Cross Hotel for a Friday rooftop wind-down. The Sunset Sessions return on January 17th.

Join a handpicked selection of local DJs at Kings Cross Hotel’s glassy rooftop during golden hour for a drink, a dance, and a dose of vitamin D.

Join us for a Friday wind-down at The Sunset Sessions, an after-work shindig on the Kings Cross Hotel’s pristine rooftop.

Joining us will be Bluejuice’s Jake Stone, PABLO, and Psyched As DJs, all jumping on the decks for a DJ set. Happy Mag DJs will also make an appearance – but you probably already knew that.

The Sunset Sessions take place between 6pm and 10pm as the day winds down, ensuring you’ll be able to grab some rooftop rays before whatever night out you have planned.

RSVP to The Sunset Sessions here. As always, the night is free.

