Kings Cross Hotel’s Summer of Music comes to an end with Kllo

We were there when Kings Cross Hotel launched their ambitious Summer of Music 2.0, so it’s only fitting we were there when it ended. On Saturday night, Kllo and many others dropped into the iconic venue for a Summer of Music Closing Party.

Curated in equal parts by the venue, FBi Radio, and Motorik, the party stretched across three levels of Kings Cross Hotel; the rooftop, Level 4, and the club stage on Level 3. Here’s what went down.

The Summer of Music at Kings Cross Hotel closed with a bang on Saturday night, bringing DJ sets to three levels of the venue until the wee hours.

Up on the rooftop, FBi Radio were keeping the vibes high all night, ringing in DJ sets from Glo, Honeypot, Latifa Tee and more. Drinks and nibbles were had early on, with the dance moves coming in droves later.

Speaking of later on, Motorik had the club crowd ready to rumble with a sets from Motorik Vibe Council, Chloe, Vivi, and others.

And of course, Kllo and friends made Level 4 the place to be, hitting the decks just after midnight and keeping things hot. Get a taste of it all below.

Check out what’s coming up at Kings Cross Hotel right here.