Everything you need to know about ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11

The Walking Dead Season 11 will be the final season of AMC’s monumental show. Better turn your safety off, this is what we know so far.

11 years ago, the world was introduced to the seemingly immortal Rick Grimes and a gruesome world infested with ‘walkers’. What followed was season after season of humanity-focused, addicting TV. Though its ratings have steadily dwindled, there’s no denying the cultural impact this post-apocalyptic show has created.

The time has come for the show to hang up its boots, with one remaining season for our screens. Showrunner Angela Kang has the talent to make this final season an absolute belter, so put a round in the chamber and turn your safety off. This is everything we know so far about The Walking Dead season 11. And yes, spoilers ahead (duh).

What has AMC said about The Walking Dead season 11?

The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer Scott Gimple recently confirmed some suspicions about the show’s end in a chat with Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye,” he began, cheekily recalling the title of the pilot.

“What lies ahead are two more the come and stories and stories to tell beyond that. What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer-producers, producers and crew, bringing the life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic.” He further announced that season 11 would be the grand finale, leading to new spin-offs and premieres. “The Walking Dead lives.”

Maggie Greene Is Returning?!

You heard that right. The fan-favourite farmhand Maggie Greene was last spotted in the season 10 finale, but fortunately, she’s set to be a mainstay in the last season. At New York Comic Con back in 2019 (before a very real virus took over), actress Lauren Cohen talked about her upcoming return to the show. “It’s completely surreal. It feels just like home. It feels so emotional. It feels really, really emotional.” We love you too, Cohen. Sus out the rest of the main cast of season 11 below:

Norman Reedus – Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride – Carol Peletier

Christian Serratos – Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt – Eugene Hermann Porter

Seth Gilliam – Gabriel Stokes

Ross Marquand – Aaron

Khary Payton – Ezekiel

Michael James Shaw – Mercer

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Negan

Analysis of the teaser video

Just yesterday, the Skybound YouTube channel dropped a sliver of a teaser for the final season. Although it only clocks in at a measly 11 seconds, there are a few takeaways. The salient part of the teaser is some graffiti on the subway walls reading: “If there is a god he will have to beg for my forgiveness.” While the quote itself is chilling, it’s also a clever callback to the “god forgive us” graffiti seen on the series pilot.

The other takeaway is the location. The train station suggests an urban environment for the upcoming season. This would actually align with Robert Kirkman’s original comic, in which the characters find themselves in an urban community called The Commonwealth. Give the teaser a watch below:

When is season 11 coming out?

The first 12 episodes will be commencing in the summer of this year. Then, another 12 episodes will drop in 2022. This means season 11 will have 24 episodes in total, making it the longest season ever for the flagship show. Filming for the season began on February 9th.

And what of Rick Grimes?

Former protagonist Rick Grimes had his final moment on The Walking Dead TV show in season 9, episode 5, What Comes After. Fans were expecting a gruesome death; however, the rugged, unkillable icon remained… unkillable. So, the question must be asked – Will he make a return in the final season? It’s possible, but not confirmed.

What is confirmed, however, is Rick Grimes’ film debut. Actor Andrew Lincoln will be portraying the former policemen for a cinematic trilogy. Not even the coronavirus could shake the former-policeman from staying alive. You truly love to see it.

