The WHO has officially endorsed gaming in isolation to “save lives”

Let’s face it. Many of us will be stuck indoors for the foreseeable future. Since the spread of COVID-19, the world has effectively pulled its head in, like a tortoise inside a shell, and incredible things are happening.

Perhaps most surprising of all, the World Health Organisation is endorsing the enjoyment of video games during isolation.

The WHO has prescribed video games as a mental health exercise during homebound existence.

Recently, gaming giants such as Blizzard and Activision have been encouraging players to jump online and come together in the virtual world. This has spawned the hashtag #PlayApartTogether and the gaming community at large has taken a real shine to it.

For the first time ever it’s not only socially acceptable to spend a week indoors playing games, but it’s encouraged by professionals. The WHO has now mirrored this sentiment, encouraging people to play video games whilst practising social distancing.

This is a huge leap in the right direction, with the WHO has previously labelling gaming as a “mental health disorder.” It is now, and perhaps always has been a “mental health encourager.”

“We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic,” says WHO ambassador for global strategy, Ray Chambers. “Games industry companies have a global audience – we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing + other measures will help to flatten the curve + save lives.”

Video games are now being recognised as a powerful tool for limiting the stress and anxiety people can feel while in isolation. It is, and always has been, a fantastic method for incentivising online socialising, allowing friends all around the world to catch up and talk whilst playing a friendly deathmatch.

As the NSW police have just announced, the current lockdown standards will last for 90 days before the COVID curve is reviewed. This will mean a lot more isolation and a whole lot more gaming.

