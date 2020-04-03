This just in: HBO is making a bunch of movies and tv shows available for free

HBO is taking one for the team during this time of quarantine and isolation. The legends are offering a vast number of titles from their massive movie/TV show library, completely free of charge.

HBO is giving viewers 500 hours worth of their programs for free, including nine original TV show series.

The entertainment company have commented on their reasoning for the generous offer and have mentioned that they hope to “provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”

Free and unlimited connection to all of their platforms, including HBOGo and HBONow, will be available from April 3rd onward. This is the first time that the company have given this figure of free screen time, according to a press release.

HBO is making a vast number of documentaries and theatrical films available from Warner Bros. These include: Pokemon Detective Pikachu, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Empire of the Sun, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

HBO will also be providing viewers with 9 of their original series- The Sopranos, Succession, Ballers, The Wire, Veep, True Blood, Barry, Six Feet Under, and Silicon Valley.

HBO isn’t the first entertainment company to help ease the pain of boredom during quarantine. Media companies such as Sirius XM, Shudder, and even Apple are providing means of entertainment for us (and millions of others) while we’re at home.

Isolation HBO party anyone?