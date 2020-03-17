 ​ ​
These #quarantinecats will help you beat the self-isolation blues

self-isolation cats

As the coronavirus emergency continues to develop, and as more and more people are going into self-isolation, we are soon discovering that there is only so much Netflix we can watch before we feel like we are going crazy. 

However, some people in self-isolation are turning to their feline friends for boredom busting inspiration.

self-isolation cats

Many cat owners have posted photos of their whiskered self-isolation buddies on Twitter, turning #quarantinecats into a trending term.

From playful kittens to grumpy cats and renditions of The Lion King, #quarantinecats offer us a chance to keep our sense of humour and indulge in some cuteness, despite difficult circumstances. Have a look at some of our favourite furry friends below.

March 17, 2020

