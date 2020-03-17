These #quarantinecats will help you beat the self-isolation blues

As the coronavirus emergency continues to develop, and as more and more people are going into self-isolation, we are soon discovering that there is only so much Netflix we can watch before we feel like we are going crazy.

However, some people in self-isolation are turning to their feline friends for boredom busting inspiration.

Many cat owners have posted photos of their whiskered self-isolation buddies on Twitter, turning #quarantinecats into a trending term.

From playful kittens to grumpy cats and renditions of The Lion King, #quarantinecats offer us a chance to keep our sense of humour and indulge in some cuteness, despite difficult circumstances. Have a look at some of our favourite furry friends below.

I told him he needs to wash his paws for at least 20 seconds 🐾 He hasn’t figured it out yet#QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/0IAKxAsSES — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) March 16, 2020

I don’t think my cats are enjoying are Quarantine antics… #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/wCtzsSoie7 — Jossie Grossie (@jooosieeortega) March 16, 2020

Ferris Mewler just coughed at me and I’m pretty sure he did it on purpose to fuck with me. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/nTAhmmYqPA — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) March 16, 2020

Booty isn’t sure how he feels about us being home the next 2 weeks 😂 #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/nfaUiiPQ1f — Mootbeer float 🍻 (@Mala_Moot) March 16, 2020

#QuarantineCats Kal-El is taking things seriously and protecting himself as best he can. He knows this virus is the Real Thing. pic.twitter.com/VSmn3z8Kzt — Violet Parker (@VioletP89741845) March 16, 2020

Goat is using the time to get more naps in, Goose is finding extra shelter #QuarantineCats #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/Imo9VDJT5U — Monica Jo Weber (@mojo_josephine) March 16, 2020