The Redband trailer for new horror flick ‘The Monkey’ just dropped

Neon Productions might just have the future of horror, with their all-new take on the Stephen King short story

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming horror flick ‘The Monkey’ has just dropped and it’s looking like it will be the hidden gem of next year’s releases.

The film is a fresh take on the 1980 short story by the horror maestro himself, Stephen King.

It was also collated into a full-length feature novel called ‘Skeleton Crew’ in 1985, which featured numerous other short stories by King.

‘The Monkey’ centres around the discovery of a toy monkey in an attic by two twin brothers.

After attempting to destroy the cursed item, they inadvertently cause the deaths of many people close to them.

The story is a paranormal thriller with twists and bends around every corner, in the usual Stephen King fashion.

Looking like the kind of movie you try and show your parents before deeply disturbing them, the film also has some interesting additions behind the camera and the screen.

Stepping up to the plate of directorial duties is recently appraised Osgood Perkins who will write and direct the upcoming horror adaptation.

Perkins has recently stepped off horror sensation ‘Longlegs’ which terrified audiences worldwide with its malevolent supernatural forces, disturbing themes and excellent cinematography.

Assisting him is producer James Wan, who is widely revered to be the godfather of modern horror.

This comes from his work and inclusion in ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Insidious’ series.

Just in case you think I’m done there, not even close.

The film also has a stellar lineup, with the likes of Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Sarah Levy and even Frodo himself; Elijah Woods.

The adaptation is set for a February release on the 21st of next year and will be production company NEON’s first release of the year.

With one of the hottest production companies at the minute and a lineup of pure excellence both in front of and behind the screen, this will be one you can’t miss.

If you wanna check out some of NEON’s recent releases click here.