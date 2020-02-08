Travel back to 80’s Memphis with Light in the Attic’s new compilation, ‘Stone Crush’

Light in the Attic Records are offering an absolute treat of rare Memphis funk/boogie singles on their new compilation Stone Crush: Memphis Modern Soul 1977-1987. Over a decade in the making, Stone Crush provides a definitive overview of the modern soul scene from Bluff City’s post-Stax years.

The record celebrates home-grown Memphis stylings, from the “Singing Dentist” O.T. Sykes’ private pressings to the visionary bedroom funk of Captain Fantastic & Starfleet.

Light in the Attic Records are celebrating rare cuts from the Memphis modern soul scene in the newest addition to their acclaimed catalogue.

The expertly curated anthology, compiled by renowned Memphis collectors and DJs Daniel Mathis and Chad Weekley, contains rare cuts whose original copies are considering holy grails amongst locals.

The record includes a full-colour booklet featuring unseen archival photos and extensive notes by Memphis curator/writer Andria Lisle and Grammy Award-winning writer Robert Gordon. Stone Crush is available for pre-order now, with release set for April 3rd.

Exclusive merchandise available from the Light In The Attic Online Store includes a newly-designed Stone Crush t-shirt, a “Home Of The Blues” tote bag, and a hat emblazoned with Lyte Speed’s iconic logo.

LITA adds Stone Crush to its acclaimed catalogue of classics, including Wheedle’s Groove, an anthology of Seattle’s soul heritage, and the critically acclaimed Native North American Archival Series.

Tracklist

1. O.T. Sykes – Stone Crush On You

2. L.A. – The Doctor

3. Tom Sanders – I’ll Get To That

4. Frankie Alexander – No Seat Dancin’

5. Captain Fantastic & Starr Fleet – Keep It To Yourself

6. Captain Fantastic & Starr Fleet – Under Cover Lover

7. Magic Morris – (I’m) Choosing You

8. Sir Henry Ivy – He Left You Standing There

9. Sweet Pearl – You Mean Everything To Me

10. Morris – Can We Melt The Ice

11. J- Phakta – Is It Love

12. Cato – Slice Of Heaven

13. Frankie Alexander – Take Time Out For Love

14. Greg Mason – What Does It Take To Know (A Woman Like You)

15. Silk Satin & Lace – Always

16. Kick – Lollie Pop

17. Kick – Right Thing

18. Libra – Convict Me

19. Mark Anthony & Lyte Speed – I’m A Boogie Roller *

* Bonus track (Digital-only / 45 rpm Vinyl Single)

Pre-order your copy of Stone Crush here.