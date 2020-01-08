‘Treading Water’, the new single from Eli Dan, is pure electro-pop gold

Elisha Apurado holds an unusual magic in her voice. It’s the kind of voice that stops you in your tracks; an immediately spell-binding musical power. Mix this together with the song craftmanship of Danny Hacket, and you’ve got the electro-pop brilliance of Eli Dan.

With the release of their new single Treading Water, the Melbourne-based duo have quickly established their penchant for crafting all-immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this outfit, now’s the perfect time to start.

On their new single Treading Water, Melbourne-based outfit Eli Dan craft a shimmering and vibrant slice of electro-pop glory.

Throughout the new single, Eli Dan glide through a blissful concoction of pop, soul, and electronica, delivering something uniquely their own. With vibrant, dynamic vocal melodies and seemingly-flawless production, Treading Water is bursting at the seams with sonic energy.

While the track is undeniably infectious, it still holds an emotional weight. Over the course of its three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the track builds into a kind of anthem; one of unwavering resilience. By the time the track reaches its conclusion, you’ll be invested completely in Eli Dan’s message.

These are still relatively early days for this Melbourne duo, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video for Treading Water above.