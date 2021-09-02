Triple R’s Radiothon is on now! Here’s how you can get involved

Triple R is Melbourne’s iconic community-funded radio station. Radiothon is the most important time in the Triple RRR calendar, so get amongst it!

Just as Sydney is proud of its FBi, Melbourne has its own legend of community radio in Triple R. And no matter where you come from, surely we can all agree that independent radio stations absolutely rock, and are vital to the culture of our cities.

To keep these bastions of fresh and vital music alive, we need to show our love. And from August 27 to October 6, 2021 (that’s right, it’s already started!) you can get right behind the legends at Triple R as they embark upon Radiothon: the absolute best time in the station’s calendar.

There are two key ways for listeners to get involved in Radiothon. Firstly, you can buy a 12-month subscription to Triple R. Coming in a range of different prices, there are a huge amount of benefits on offer. You get the bumper sticker (which you see all around Melbourne and on the guitar cases of touring musos), a discount card for affiliated businesses and retailers, The Trip magazine, and exclusive eligibility to win a raft of prizes.

What’s more, if you’re in the arts or a musician and subscribe during Radiothon, you’ll also be in the running to win prizes that are especially relevant to your field. Nice!

Another way you can contribute is to simply make a one-off donation ( which is tax-deductible if you donate more than $2). It’s a piece of cake: simply fill in the form with your chosen amount and get on with your day. You can also choose to donate directly to a particular program, or the station as a whole.

Melbourne — as we’re all too aware — has born the brunt of Covid. So in keeping with the best values of Triple R, they’ve decided to dedicate this Radiothon to its team of volunteers.

They’ve been keeping the collective spirit of Melbourne alive for more than a year through this period of great uncertainty and upheaval. Getting involved in Radiothon is the best way that you can show your appreciation for this passionate crew of music and art lovers who bring inspirational content to your ears, twenty-four-seven.

Find out more about Radiothon on the Triple R website.