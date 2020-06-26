Turns out there are “evolutionary leftovers” in our bodies, but only some people have them

So it turns out that some of us are more evolved than others. In a weird but also kind of cool discovery, most of us possess evolutionary leftovers in our bodies which were useful before we evolved to live how we do today.

A Twitter user created a thread of evolutionary leftovers last year, and they’re pretty damn interesting. So here you have it, scroll dow to see six evolutionary leftovers you may or may not find on your own person.

Check yourself: see just how evolved you are. Have you noticed these parts of your body and what they are used (or in some cases not used) for?

1. First up: the vestigial muscle. Around 14% of people have evolved and no longer have this muscle in their arm. Back in the day it was used to help people move through and around trees.

2. Next we have Darwin’s tubercle. Notice a little bump around the top edge of your ear? Well humans once used that little tab to hear better before our necks evolved to be more flexible.

3. One that you may be more aware of is your tailbone. But did you know that we have a tailbone because we once had tails to help us balance and move in trees? We even grow tails in the embryo but our system attacks and destroys it before we make it out in birth. Personally, I think a tail would be a great party trick.

4. See that little pink gooey thing on the inner corner of your eye? Well, over time has shrunken and evolved from what was previously a third eyelid. That’s right – we once had eyelids that would blink horizontally.

5. Another one that is more obvious – goosebumps. Humans would use them in the past to make themselves appear larger, or even trap an added layer of warmth during colder months.

6. Finally, we have the palmar grasp reflex. This one is more of an intuition than a body part. Have you ever placed a finger in between a baby’s palm and tiny fingers and they automatically grasp? That reflex is what primate infants would use to hold onto their parent for safe transport.