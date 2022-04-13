This is why we love big butts

Apparently, humans are the most bootylicious animals in the world, but why are we so obsessed with big butts?

According to the Institute of Human Anatomy, humans have the largest butt-to-body ratio in comparison to any other animal, but why do humans prefer juicy bums?

Well, are you ready to be shooketh? Scientific studies have uncovered that it isn’t actually the bum itself that people love, it’s the curvature of the spine leading to the booty (well, for men at least).

Apparently, men prefer women that have a spinal curvature of exactly 45º directly above their butt, because it gives the illusion of bigger curves.

But while this particularly study may have “proven” that men prefer curves in general, if the same study was done ten years early, it would have produced extremely different results. Why? As much as you don’t like to think you are, people are super fkn impressionable.

If the media says you prefer curves, your brain listens. In reality, there’s a high chance that you’d like pretty much every body shape under the sun, and as time goes on, that’s kind of creeping into the media as less focus is posed on body image.

On the other hand, it seems as though women prefer a male booty that enhances the way his body moves, usually in a way that suggests masculinity.

As usual science is pretty hets, so unfortunately for the LGBT community, there’s little information about butt preference.

Either way, most people would agree that regardless of size, they don’t mind a bit of booty. Some psychologists have theorised that we love all butts, simply because they catch out attention, as they are a breakpoint of the standard human figure.

So yeah, basically people just love butts.