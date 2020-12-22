News

Turns out that the universe is growing heaps faster than we expected

by Jasmine Kassis

Image: NASA

The European Space Agency’s Hubble Telescope has discovered that we significantly underestimated the growth rate of the universe.

Last week, Cornell University published groundbreaking research from the European Space Agency that unveiled the most accurate method for tracking the growth of the universe.

Using the Gaia spacecraft, the new method involves spacial scanning which allows for a more precise calibration of the universe and mitigates “pixel-to-pixel calibration errors.”

HUBBLE IMAGES
Photograph: Twitter, European Space Agency

The six-year research measured the exact distance between the stars to calculate the universe’s expansion speed. The Hubble Space Telescope then calibrated the “extragalatic distance ladder” and refined the determination of the “Gaia EDR3 parallax offset.” Woah.

What scientists are left with is the measurement of over 1.3 billion stars and the speed at which they interact with each other. It is estimated that the universe is currently expanding at a rate of 67 kilometres per second per megaparsec.

The research keeps track of tiny changes in the stars, ultimately measuring cosmological distances. Hubble’s measurements have reached 1.8% precision as opposed to previous methods that “consistently over[shot] the mark.” 

Researchers reckon that this error margin could reach 1.3% accuracy in the near term as the Hubble Space Telescope continues to be refined.

How extragalatic is that?

