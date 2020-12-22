WATCH: Everything We Know About Clothes is Wrong

Everything you know about clothes is wrong. Here’s why you don’t have to be a rockstar to wear a dress – or anything you want, for that matter.

It’s not fully certain when we started putting cloth on our bodies, but anthropologists and lice suggest it was 100,000s of years ago. And here’s where the lies begin.

In the very beginning, all clothing was gender neutral, used only for practical reasons like to protect us from hectic weather, insects, abrasive surfaces and to keep us, well… alive.

Now in 2020, people are getting their boxers in a twist over Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, almost completely forgetting artists like David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Billy Porter, Prince, Vin Diesel, Iggy Pop, Jaden Smith, Ezra Miller, Noel Fielding, and James Franco did the same thing.

It’s all old news.