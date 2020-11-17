Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens whinge over Harry Styles’ Vogue cover, feel the wrath of his fanbase

Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens have gone viral after criticising Harry Styles’ cover-shoot for US Vogue and his love of women’s clothing.

Now, while clothes don’t actually have assigned gender roles, that hasn’t stopped conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens from going ahead and making Harry Styles’ fashion choices about Marxism and the destruction of the West.

Posing for US Vogue Magazine as the first male cover star in 127 years, Styles said that he enjoyed playing with his clothing choices and noted that he sees fashion as an extension of creativity.

“There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something,” he said.

Harry Styles, 2010: “Chuck stuff on and make it your own. As long as you feel good, then it’s fine.”

Harry Styles, 2020: pic.twitter.com/yWJ93GOA2J — ThisDayin1DHistory (@todays1dhistory) November 17, 2020

On the other hand, responding to the shoot, Candace Owens launched into a Twitter attack, claiming that the ongoing ‘feminisation’ of men is not only cultural-Marxism in action, but will eventually bring about the destruction of the West.

“Bring back manly men,” she said.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Owens is an outspoken conservative author, activist and political commentator. While this is not the first time she’s graced the smear pages of leftist-Twitter, many have been left confused and amused with her political catastrophisation.

Candace Owens saying Harry Styles can’t wear a dress while she adjusts the jacket to her pant suit. Get out of here with your bullshit hypocritical gender norms. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 17, 2020

However, some Twitter users have taken her side, believing that the Vogue front-cover should be the next battleground against ‘leftist propaganda’ – no, we’re not joking.

“Candace Owens is trending because a bunch of whiney idiots are mad that she said men who wear dresses aren’t manly. Her statement, of course, is true and utterly self-evident, and would have provoked no reaction as recently as a decade ago,” one Twitter user said.

Wait until they find out that I also think women should be feminine— and I enjoy cooking for and taking care of my husband. DEFCON 1. https://t.co/L9Q7PqIANN pic.twitter.com/LNiTkRC41q — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020

Of course, edge-lord and proud fact-lover, Ben Shapiro, had something to say too. Piggybacking off Owens’ original comments, Shapiro essentially claimed that the public’s praise of Styles’ cross-dressing is a tool for the leftist agenda.

“Masculinity and femininity exist. Outward indicators of masculinity and femininity exist in nearly every human culture. Boys are taught to be more masculine in virtually every human culture because the role of men is not always the same as the role of women,” Shapiro tweeted.

The Left knows this, of course. The POINT of Styles doing this photo shoot is to feminize masculinity. Otherwise why would it be headline-worthy for Styles to don a dress? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

While Shapiro once seemed to stick to socio-political commentary and conservative activism – with the occasional smidgen of ill-informed stoic philosophy – he seems to be branching further out into the entertainment sphere.

The internet will never forget when Shapiro critiqued WAP by Cardi B (feat Megan Thee Stallion) and gave the world his iconic “wet ass p-word” slogan. Now, it seems Shapiro is attempting to branch out into pop-culture to discuss how hedonistic musicians are destroying Western values.

While some Twitter users went ahead and pointed out that ‘The West’ (as a concept) is not in a constant state of self-destruction due to basic social progression, others just brilliantly memed the whole situation.

Is this an example of being a manly man? pic.twitter.com/s0hjqlQOh3 — Michael Sch (@mean_mr_mike) November 16, 2020

Ben Shapiro’s PERSONAL thoughts on Harry Styles wearing dresses pic.twitter.com/u8YEItiKDv — Josh (@FLITTER) November 16, 2020

Clearly, Shapiro and Owens have messed with the wrong Marxist lovin’ fanbase.