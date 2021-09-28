VALORANT is getting a new Sentinel: here’s what we know about them

VALORANT fans are looking forward to the game’s upcoming Sentinel Agent – possibly named Deadeye. Here’s what we know about them.

After months of teasing, Riot Games has finally dropped a few more details about VALORANT’s upcoming new Sentinel Agent in the recent State of the Agents blog post, months after the Initiator-class agent KAY/O got added to the game’s roster. VALORANT’s developers have been sticking true to their promise to keep the game updated frequently.

Beyond this short statement, Riot has been keeping any other information about this Agent under wraps, though as previously mentioned, they have been teasing it for a good few months. While the news about the new Sentinel did not take up much space, it has provided players with a bit of insight regarding its gameplay and mechanics.

What do we know about the Sentinel?

“We took a step back and thought about different ways to provide another Sentinel to the roster. A Sentinel that focuses on mechanical outplays, with an additional focus of gunplay into the mix for an extra flourish,” Riot said in their latest State of the Agents.

“We won’t reveal much more, just know that once you achieve that dream moment, it will be magnifique!”

Sentinels are defensive experts who specialise in locking down areas and watching their team’s flanks. They excel on both attack and defence rounds, with Cypher and Killjoy holding the line with their various gadgets while Sage is capable of halting pushes and rotations with her slows and barriers – as well as providing her team with additional survivability in the form of her heals. Sage’s ult even revives a fallen ally, which is crucial in a game with no respawns.

VALORANT currently has three Sentinel-class Agents – the already mentioned Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage. A new Sentinel would certainly be a welcome addition and will give players more options to choose from. With a focus on gunplay, it will be a breath of fresh air for Sentinel mains, and may potentially entice new players to try the class.

Is the new Agent called Deadeye?

The Agent had previously been teased in the Year One Anthem video that was released in June this year, with lore enthusiasts pointing out that a sharply-dressed man holding a large gun appeared for a few frames, not to mention concept art for ‘Deadeye’ hanging on the wall in certain parts of the video.

Even his name is unconfirmed beyond appearing in a few lines of datamined code in June, where he was listed as a new Agent.

🔻Next Agent?🔻 This was also in the MV Looks a lot like the shadowy figure in the EP3 Art | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/tQRKYey5RH — Cynprel – VAL Lore (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

And now for the speculation…

In addition to that, the trailer for Fracture, an upcoming map, was narrated by a mysterious voice with a French accent. Given the recent tidbits about VALORANT’s new Sentinel Agent – specifically Riot using the French word “magnifique” to describe their new Agent – this is most likely Deadeye.

The trailer begins with the casing of a gold bullet shattering. Its purple core continues forward, before cutting to two bullets colliding and causing a reactor to explode, seemingly causing a power outage on the island. This hints at a connection to Deadeye, and many theorise that the gold bullet is part of his kit, given the significance it has in the start of the trailer.

“Incredible that something so small can create such opportunity,” he says. “Their efforts were noble, but sacrifices must be made. Ah, such a pity.”

Deadeye was initially thought to be a Duelist or Initiator-class Agent due to his connection to guns, so him being a Sentinel may come as a shock to some of the speculators. That aside, many players – both casual and competitive – are looking forward to the weeks leading up to his release, as Riot has a history of cryptically teasing content to bring the hype.

And hey, it works!

Be sure to check back for future updates about this elusive new Agent.