Vaughan Oliver, legendary 4AD graphic designer, has died

Vaughan Oliver, the graphic designer whose work has become synonymous with 4AD’s arm of alt-rock, has died aged 62.

Oliver designed album covers for Pixies, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, Scott Walker, This Mortal Coil, Lush, and many more.

Vaughan Oliver, the man behind legendary album covers from Pixies, Cocteau Twins, and The Breeders, has died peacefully aged 62.

4AD shared the following statement:

“We are incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Vaughan Oliver; there was no-one else like him.

“Without Vaughan, 4AD would not be 4AD and it’s no understatement to say that his style also helped to shape graphic design in the late-20th century.

“In 1980, he was the label’s first employee, designing his first sleeve for the Modern English single ‘Gathering Dust’ before going on to create iconic works for the likes of Pixies, Breeders, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Throwing Muses, Lush, Pale Saints, TV On The Radio, Scott Walker and countless others. The Guardian said his designs were “abstract, dreamlike, elegant” and they weren’t wrong; he gave both us as a label and our musicians an identity and a voice.

“We will miss you Vaughan and our thoughts are with your family and friends. We were blessed to know you and will forever be thankful for all you did.”