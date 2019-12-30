Donald Trump isn’t happy about being removed from ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump’s cameo appearance in a scene from Home Alone 2 has been removed by the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), as noted by some of the US President’s supporters when the film aired over Christmas time.

The film was edited to make room for commercials, with around eight minutes of total footage being removed.

Donald Trump’s brief appearance in Christmas classic Home Alone 2 has been removed by a Canadian national broadcaster. Oops.

Ever the activists, Trump’s supporters (including the Donald himself as well as his son) were lightning quick to denounce the cut as some sort of petty leftist fiasco. The move was “pathetic” according to Donald Trump Jr. and the POTUS himself took the opportunity to dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau – who I’m sure was instrumental in the CBC’s decision.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

The CBC said that the eight-minute cutting room floor edit was made back in 2014, before Trump became president of the United States.

“The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president.”