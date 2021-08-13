VIIN navigates lush R&B and woozy trap on the emotional ‘BÉSAME’

VIIN crafts a moody soundscape on BÉSAME, recalling dark habits and moments of intimacy from a capsized relationship.

VIIN is the moniker of multi-instrumentalist, producer, and session musician Vincent Pham.

Born and raised in Western Sydney, the artist had spread his natural gift for music in diverse environments, from hitting the stage with Paul Kelly to playing guitar for Ziggy Ramo.

With seasoned experience under his belt, Pham has begun work on his solo project, VIIN, offering up meticulously arranged electronic R&B, and a soaring falsetto. His single, BÉSAME gives us plenty to be excited about.

BÉSAME, (meaning ‘kiss me’ in Spanish) opens up with wandering synths, jazzy bass, modulated live drums and filtered guitars, culminating into a warm, hazy soundscape.

“I’m fading into the night, falling out of the light, all I see is your face,” VIIN delivers rapidly, over some silky smooth backing vocals.

However, don’t let the slickness distract you from the lyrics.

BÉSAME is littered with vivid flashbacks of love, mistrust and hesitancy that are all too familiar for those who have been in an unstable relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIIN (@viinnotdiesel)

The second verse seamlessly switches beats to a mid-tempo trap, with pads swirling around the 808s.

The beat switch is no doubt paying homage to R&B heavyweight Frank Ocean, a key inspiration for VIIN.

The artist also lists emotive R&B performers like D’Angelo and Andre 3000 as musical mentors, influencing the rich soundscapes of his solo creations.

A personal voice message from VIIN’s ex bookends the track, grounding the lyrics’ imagery in a real relationship, that came and went in the blink of an eye.

“Happy birthday baby!” she smiles as a siren whirls by. “Hope you’re doing amazing, I miss you!”. Heavy shit.

Listen to BÉSAME below: