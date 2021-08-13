Denzel Curry speaks nothing but cold-blooded truths in new single ‘The Game’

Denzel Curry has shared his first standalone single in a year. On The Game, Curry slows down his flow for maximum impact.

Decorated Miami rap legend Denzel Curry has returned with The Game, a poised track that finds its swagger in cold-blooded honesty.

For fans of Curry, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Since his politically charged and mega-viral performance of Bulls On Parade for Like A Version, it’s become universally known that Curry has a knack for finding the bottom line. For today, his observations target the rap scene at large.

Over a dissonant beat with thumping drums and vocal samples, Curry speaks of experiences, perceptions and priorities surrounding the contemporary scene. A wet bass synth seesaws a semitone as Curry reminds fans that it was hard work that brought him success, not “selling out”, whatever that entails.

Charlie Heat’s production adds additional spice to a track that’s already guaranteed to stir the pot. But hey, that’s the game for you.

The hook keeps things repetitive, amusing and simple, utilising a similar flow to Ye’s underrated contemplation, Everything I Am. It’s here that Curry spells it out for his listeners: the rappers that talk shit are usually the ones ruining the scene. He won’t name names, but I’m sure you’ve got a few ideas circling in your head that are probably valid.

Curry finishes the track acapella with long pauses for exaggerated effect. It’s savage as ever, but that’s how we like it:”

“By the way, this ain’t a motherfucking… DISS! This the motherfucking… TRUTH!”

The Game is out now via Loma Vista Recordings / Virgin Music Australia. Stream or purchase your copy here.