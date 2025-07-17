Warm Audio’s Dream Pedalboard: Centavo, Foxy Tone Box & RingerBringer

When it comes to chasing tone, Warm Audio isn’t just playing catch-up — they’re building time machines disguised as pedals. From mythical overdrives to psychedelic fuzz monsters and wild ring modulators, their stompboxes walk the line between faithful recreations and bold reinventions. Let’s dive into three of their most iconic offerings — all vibe, all power, no fluff. 🚀

🟡 Centavo: Klon Energy Without the Klon Price ⚡🐎

The Klon Centaur is basically guitar royalty 👑 — part myth, part mojo, and all about that transparent boost. But for most of us, affording one means selling a kidney. That’s where Warm Audio’s Centavo gallops in.

From the moment you lay eyes on the gold enclosure and that little centaur graphic, you know this isn’t just a clone — it’s a tribute. You’ve got your classic Gain, Treble, and Output knobs, plus a sneaky little MOD switch for enhanced low-end response. That switch is a game-changer if you like your overdrive with some extra punch in the low strings 🦵🔥.

Sonically, this thing sings. With all controls at noon, you get a sweet, balanced push with just enough grit to make your chords sparkle. Want more? Crank the Gain and you’re suddenly in that saturated, chewy midrange wonderland. It’s expressive, responsive, and doesn’t get muddy — even when you lean in.

Flip the MOD switch and it gets real fat, maybe even a bit swampy, but don’t stress — the Treble control brings everything back into focus with that familiar Klon-style bite. Whether you’re boosting a clean amp or stacking into another drive, the Centavo holds its own like a gold-plated boss 💪🎛️.

🧡 Foxy Tone Box: Velvet-Wrapped Fuzz Chaos 🧨🕺

If the Centavo is about refinement, the Foxy Tone Box is pure chaos in the best possible way. Wrapped in vintage orange velvet 🍊👘, this pedal doesn’t just look loud — it is loud.

This is Warm Audio’s take on a rare ‘70s octave fuzz unit, and they’ve gone the extra mile with NOS Fairchild N3565 transistors and germanium 1N34A diodes. Translation? It’s got that classic Hendrix-meets-Bolanesque bite with a creamy sustain that lasts foreverrrrr 🌀🎸.

You get Volume, Sustain, an Octave toggle, and a Fuzz voicing knob that runs from mellow to brite. Want smooth stoner rock chords? No worries. Want screeching upper-octave madness? Flick that switch, crank the sustain, and go wild.

What’s brilliant is how playable it feels — it doesn’t just splatter fuzz everywhere. It holds on to your notes, lets you shape them, and gives you a spectrum of fuzz flavours. Rhythm riffs? Go mellow. Need that solo to melt faces? Crank it to brite and scream 🧯🚒.

It’s equal parts statement piece and sonic wrecking ball — perfect for guitarists who want to be heard and seen 🌈🔊.

🛸 RingerBringer: Ring Mod Mayhem and Modular Dreams 👾🔁

Now for the weird one. The RingerBringer is Warm Audio’s homage to the iconic Moog MF-102 Ring Modulator — a pedal that turns your guitar into a synth, a spaceship, or a haunted toaster, depending on your mood 🪐🎚️.

This isn’t just a ring mod — it’s a multi-tool for sonic explorers. Up front, you’ve got an LFO section with Rate, Amount, and wave selector (Sine or Square). The Drive knob adds analog grit, while the Modulator section gives you Mix, Frequency, and a Hi/Lo toggle that flips the vibe from gentle tremolo to straight-up robot speak 🤖🎛️.

Around the back? Madness. You’ve got CV control for Rate, Amount, Mix, and Frequency. Plus Audio I/O, LFO out, and Carrier in/out. If you’re into modular gear or just love messing with signal chains, this is your playground 🛠️🎢.

Sonically, it ranges from warm, pulsing movement to total glitchcore insanity. Keep the LFO low and you get a dreamy tremolo with vibe for days. Crank the modulation and flip to Hi? Now you’re in synth land, surfing metallic overtones and dissonant bliss like a pro 🌊🎹.

🎥 Final Thoughts & Demos 🎥

These pedals aren’t just recreations — they’re full-on revivals with personality. The Centavo gives you pro-tier tone for pub-gig prices. The Foxy Tone Box delivers vintage fuzz with flair. And the RingerBringer dares you to go weird and not look back.

🎸 Whether you’re a tone chaser, a fuzz freak, or an experimental wizard, Warm Audio has a box with your name on it. Plug in, crank it, and let the noise guide you. 🚀💥🎶