WATCH: Alice Ivy – ‘Don’t Sleep’

Alice Ivy has announced that her second studio album, Don’t Sleep will be available July 17, via Drew Process. The Aussie producer has also shared the official video for the title track, featuring imbi the girl and BOI. Watch the video for Don’t Sleep below.

April 3, 2020

