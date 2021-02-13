Music WATCH: Ariana Grande – ’34 + 35 Remix’ feat. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion MC by Marcie Cheers February 13, 2021 Music ariana grande Doja Cat Megan Thee Stallion Copied to clipboard https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssq6X6alZ3w&feature=youtu.be Ariana Grande - 34+35 Remix (feat. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion) (Official Video) Credit: Ariana Grande/Youtube MC by Marcie Cheers February 13, 2021 Copied to clipboard Music ariana grande Doja Cat Megan Thee Stallion Ariana Grande has released a raunchy new music video for the new 34+35 remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Watch it below.