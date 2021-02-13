Wolfgang Van Halen details debut album ‘Mammoth WVH’

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced his debut album Mammoth WVH following the death of his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

The massively anticipated Mammoth WVH has been announced alongside the cover art for the album and a release date. Set to be released June 11, the album includes the single Distance, a tribute to Van Halen’s late father.

Van Halen was joined by guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro, and drummer Garrett Whitlock on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the band’s debut live performance yesterday.

Wolfgang was a mainstay in his father’s band since 2007, where he predominantly played bass. The new album is highly anticipated for obvious reasons, chief among them being its nature as a debut, and judging by the sound of the new single You’re to Blame, the record is set to live up to expectations.

From what can only be outlined as refreshing, classic hard rock, the signature sound of Mammoth WVH could be compared to Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden. A breath of fresh air for fans of the music of Van Halen senior, no doubt.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation,Wolfgang explained that he wants to use Mammoth WVH’s upcoming live shows purely for the band’s songs, stating he won’t revisit his father’s old music in a live setting.

“I refuse to tread the same ground as my dad. I need to forge my own path.”

Fans can preorder the new album from Wolfgang Van Halen here to score instant downloads of Distant and You’re to Blame.