In celebration of an impressive year of record-breaking play, Red Dead Online developers have announced more gifts and solo content for the game.

Players of Red Dead Online should brace themselves for a massive treat within the next few days. Rockstar Games, the developers of the Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto series, have officially declared that they are going to add more freebies and solo content as thanks to the games’ thriving community.

This comes as a response to the overall increased player base in both the Red Dead Online and GTA Online communities where numbers were reported to be significantly higher than previous years – especially in December 2020.

The bundle of gifts will arrive after up to 72 hours after logging in on 16th February. Contents include a free horse, free Stable Slot, 5000 Club XP, and many more miscellaneous and useful items alike.

If you play GTA Online, be prepared to unlock two new clothing items – the Rockstar Cap and Rockstar Rolling Tee – a little earlier after signing in on 12th February.

As an ending note, Rockstar Games shared:

“Stay tuned for more news on exciting future updates to both games coming this year, including new employment opportunities for solo players in Red Dead Online – and keep a look out for more celebratory events in the near future for the chance to score new gear, bonus GTA$ and a free vehicle in GTA Online, and a range of new offers and Rewards in Red Dead Online.”

The nod to solo players seems to part of a continuing path for Rockstar, who recently gave GTA Online players their first-ever heist that was completable without mates. It seems they’re coming to realise a great deal of their players do indeed play alone, whether to simply explore the Red Dead Online prairie or to chase that next big reward.

Red Dead Online is an alternative component to the insanely popular Red Dead Redemption 2. It was first released in May 2019 for the PS4 and Xbox One, and launched later in the same year in November for the PC and Google Stadia. The game currently has a score of nine out of ten on Steam.

You can purchase the game here to join in on the fun.